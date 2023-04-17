Siddharth Nigam is one of the most good-looking and talented young actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. Just like some of his other contemporaries, Siddharth Nigam has started his professional career in the entertainment space at a very young and tender age and henceforth, he’s got tremendous amount of success in the process. Whenever Siddharth Nigam comes on-screen, it is nothing less than a special visual delight for all his fans and admirers all over the country. His biggest successful show so far has to be ‘Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ and now, he will soon be making a grand return to Bollywood.

Whenever Siddharth Nigam goes shirtless and flaunts his swag avatar and physique, it is wonderful and brilliant ain’t it? Right now, he’s all set for his grand movie aka “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”. The movie is all set to release on April 21, 2023 on the occasion of Eid. The movie has a fantastic cast in the form of Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, and others. Some time back, B-Town’s Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan dropped a stunning shirtless photo to flaunt his abs ahead of the release of the movie. This time, it is Siddharth Nigam who seems to be following his footsteps and doing the same. Want to check it out? See below folks –

As far as work is concerned, Siddharth Nigam will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that's all set to release very soon.