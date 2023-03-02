Mohsin Khan leaves his internet fans enticed once again as he drops a beautiful glimpse from his new music video Kuch Toh Zaroori Hai. The song video is now up on YouTube, luring our attention given Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah’s amazing chemistry together in the music video.

In the glimpse that Khan shared on his gram, we can see Mohsin wearing a brown blazer jacket that he topped on his white t-shirt and low waist denim jeans. The actor completed the look with his messy hair and matching black boots. Keeping his chocolaty boy image right on the edge, Khan got us absolutely awed.

On the other hand, Nidhi Shah can be seen wearing a beautiful yellow textured top. She decked it up with her long wavy open hair. Her make up looked minimal in the video, while she explored the tea garden clicking pictures, and Mohsin Khan tries to interact with her.

Sharing the video, Mohsin Khan wrote, “Link In Bio !!!

Fall in love with every goofy and wonderful moment in #KuchTohZaroorHai

Mohsin Khan apart from featuring in some of the best music videos to date has also worked in countless tv shows too. One of his best and most prominent tv shows is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He played the role of Kartik Goenka in the show. The show also starred Shivangi Joshi as Naira.

As of late, Mohsin has been keeping himself away from the tv screens. But that definitely isn’t stopping him to entertain his loyal fans with these beautiful music videos.