Kundali Bhagya Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora Share Romantic Yoga Moment With A French Kiss

Indian television heartthrob and Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar is known for his regular Instagram updates, which never fail to captivate his fans. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Dheeraj and his wife, Vinny Arora, shared a romantic yoga moment on their Instagram story. Don’t miss the photos below to see their love and fitness in action.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Romantic Yoga With Her Wife Vinny Arora-

Taking to the Instagram story, Dheeraj Dhoopar shares a story as he opts for an all-black look. The Kundali Bhagya actor looks handsome in a black round neckline, half-sleeves, and a white printed waistline T-shirt. He pairs it with matching shorts with a white striped hemline. He finishes off his look with a multi-color headband and white sports shoes.

On the other hand, his wife, Vinny Arora, looks stunning in a deep black neckline and sleeveless, plain bralette that showcases her toned midriff and pairs with tight grey Adidas track pants. She opts for a high ponytail hairstyle to complement her look. In the photo, Dheeraj Dhoopar is laying on the blue yoga mat in a push-up position and his wife Vinny performs a handstand near Dheeraj’s Face and rests both her legs on Dheeraj’s waistline and gives each other a French kiss and captures her cute photos on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.