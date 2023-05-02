'Kundali Bhagya' fame Dheeraj Dhoopar shares adorable birthday wish for father, we are in love

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares an adorable birthday post for his father, check out

Dheeraj Dhoopar isn’t just a grand actor but also a devoted, generous son to his father. And it all gets viable after the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a set of pictures with his father and family as he wishes him his birthday. Scroll down beneath to check on the lovey-dovey pictures-

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s adorable birthday post for father

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram handle to share a Photodump with his father, wishing him on his birthday. He wrote, “ Happiest Birthday Papa .. Love you tons” in the pictures, we can see Dheeraj posing all smiles with his father. He went on to share pictures with his family too, as they all celebrate the special day.

Work front

Dheeraj pursued his passion for acting and made his acting debut in 2009 with the television show ‘Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg.’ However, it was his portrayal of the character of Prem Bhardwaj in the popular soap opera ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ that shot him to fame and made him a household name. His chemistry with co-star Dipika Kakar in the show was widely appreciated, and the duo became one of the most loved on-screen couples in Indian television history.

However, his recent portrayal as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya earned him a lot of accolades and love.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Personal Life

Dheeraj is married to Vinny Arora, also a television actress. The couple tied the knot in 2016, and their chemistry off-screen is as adorable as it is on-screen.