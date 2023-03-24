Mouni Roy is one of the most popular and prettiest actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment space. The actress started her career and journey in the industry many years back in the Bengali regional entertainment industry and soon, she started doing well and wonders in the Hindi TV space as well. As far as work equation and work relationships are concerned, Mouni Roy has had a fantastic equation with Smriti Irani. The two of them worked together in Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and well, it was an enjoyable show for the audience indeed.

Yesterday marked a very special day for Smriti Irani and all her fans as she celebrated her birthday yesterday. Well, no wonder her birthday would get a special wish from Mouni without any element of doubt. In a social media post, she’s written,

Happy birthday my dearest Smriti di. Wishing you a year filled with blessings, laughter & fabulousness! You’re an inspiration to us all; dependable, strong, and always standing up for what you believe in. Your accomplishments and intelligence are unmatched. Keep shinning bright and inspiring us all with your incredible aura. Here’s to another year of being fabulous and taking the world by storm. I love you ❤️

@smritiiraniofficial

