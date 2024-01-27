Lakshmi’s new look reminds me of my childhood days: Aishwarya Khare on sporting two braids in Bhagya Lakshmi

Aishwarya Khare, the talented actress, who is portraying the character of Lakshmi in the popular Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, has created a niche for herself in the Indian television industry, absolutely on merit and hard work. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Aishwarya delves into the unique challenges and nuances of essaying a mentally young character on the show.

Can you share your approach to portraying Lakshmi, a character who is mentally young, in Bhagya Lakshmi?

I took it up as a challenge for myself. When I was first informed about this change, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to pull it off. But this new ongoing track is like a breath of fresh air for our show, and I am truly blessed to have this opportunity to try something different on television, that nobody has done in recent times.

What kind of research or preparation did you undertake to understand the nuances of portraying a mentally young character?

I watched the movie Sadma again and again, as when I got the brief from the creative team they had given me a reference of late Sridevi Ma’am’s character in the film. And as I started portraying this character, with time I learnt quite a few things and got the hang of it.

Lakshmi’s journey involves various emotions. How do you balance the emotional aspects while staying true to the character’s mental state?

Lakshmi’s life has definitely been a rollercoaster ride. I believe that when an actor gets to experiment with a character, he/she tends to learn a lot and grow with it. And as an actor, I have learnt a lot by portraying this character. Being in this profession, I think we get trained to portray multiple emotions on screen to impress the audience.

Can you share any memorable moments or scenes from Bhagya Lakshmi that were particularly rewarding for you as an actor?

There have been a lot of such moments that have been particularly memorable for me, but there was a scene when Lakshmi finds out about Rishi breaking her trust was one of my favourites. And, a recently shot scene where Lakshmi tries to save Neelam from the chandelier falling on her but nobody believes her, was also one intense scene that I loved.

What do you have to say about the new look of Lakshmi?

This look reminds me of my childhood days, I am really having fun putting on two braids every day.