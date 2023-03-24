Hina Khan is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. Just like some of her other contemporaries, Hina Khan has worked incredibly hard and has managed to build her career from the scratches. Her swag game is exceptional and well, no wonder, anything and everything from her end goes viral. One of the best things about Hina Khan is that she loves to travel and explore new places. Whenever she takes out time from her busy schedule, she loves to explote nre places and have fun. Well, this time, she’s once again seen traveling and satiating her quench for wanderlust.

In a new post shared on her social media handle, Hina Khan is seen talking about her exotic travel experience as she shares a special video of her room your. She wrote,

I had to give you a room tour.. They say god is kind and when you find some angels who guide you towards the best path to reach as close to god as possible. You must thank them.. so thank you @alkhalidtours for taking care of us in the best possible way at the holiest of places. The hospitality, accommodation and the best best room view ever.. We are forever grateful for this trip to the blessed Mecca. May god keep blessing you and hundreds of others who will now find their path through you! #UmrahWithAKT #RoomTour #KaabaViewRoom #DreamComeTrue #ReelsWithHK #Mashallah 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿

