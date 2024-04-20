“Mai Bhag Gayi,” Hina Khan About Her First Time Cooking

Hina Khan is a famous television star. Though she is a fitness freak. Sometimes she leaves all that and focuses on enjoying delicious dishes. She has also shared recipes for different dishes on her Instagram account. And now we found a clip where the actress revealed her first-time cooking experience. Read more to know what happened.

Hina Khan, in an informal chat session with Curly Tales Clip, when the actress was asked, “Have you ever set something on fire while cooking? Kabhi kuch jalaya hai?” The diva hid her face initially with a beautiful smile on her face and said, “Mai 6 saal ki thi, aisa hi kuch tha aur muje na suddenly cooking ka bahot shauk hua ki muje cooking kerni hai, toh plastic ke bowl jaisa uthaya maine, aur bahar chali gayi garden me aur patte tod ker layi usme pani dala aur vo plastic ka, cooker uther k vo plastic ka bowl rakh diya and suddenly I see it’s melting.”

Further, she added, “Aisa nahi ki vo pighal raha hai to Mai gas band ker du, mai bhag gayi, fir Jo padi Mai apko kya batau?”

Hina Khan’s Social Media

The actress started her acting journey by chance and later became a superstar with her performances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagii Ki, and Naagin. She has also appeared in reality shows Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

