Mauritius Babe! Hina Khan Looks ‘Cute’ In Pink Mini Dress

The wanderlust Hina Khan often treats her fans with a glimpse of herself from her vacation destinations. Currently, the beauty is treating herself to a much-needed chilling trip in Mauritius. And today, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shows glam in a chilling place.

Hina Khan’s Pink Glam

If you are looking for some vacation inspiration, Hina Khan can be your perfect choice. In her latest dump, Hina shows her casual and cool style. Hina wore a beautiful dark pink mini dress with the frills around her burst. She completes her look with the motif hoop earrings, high ponytail, and black glasses. In the pink mini dress, Hina looks cuteness-overloaded.

In the video, Hina can be seen walking through the sandy beach. She steps into the water under the sunny weather and treats herself to the chilling water amidst the hot temperature. With the visuals, it seems the actress is enjoying her chilling time as she walks inside the water. The beautiful blue sea, cloudy sky, and sandy beach create a perfect mood to let your soul feel at peace.

Hina Khan has traveled to beautiful places across the globe, from the United States to Arab countries, witnessing the natural beauty.

Did you like Hina Khan’s cuteness in pink dress? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.