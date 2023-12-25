MerryChristmas: I plan to move around the city during Christmas: Deepika Singh

Actress Deepika Singh who is known for her portrayal in the Star Plus show Diya aur Baati Hum has a double reason to celebrate Christmas grandly in her family. She has some fond memories of Christmas and she talks to us at IWMBuzz.com, and shares her thoughts on the festive ambience.

Says Deepika, “Since childhood, we have been celebrating Christmas by decorating the Christmas tree at school. Now, since kids love to decorate it, we have been keeping a Christmas tree at home for the past 4-5 years.”

Talking about her fond memories of Christmas, Deepika shares, “My father used to bring a fruit cake home, and we used to cut the cake on 24th December. It was my cousin brother’s birthday on 24th, so that would start the celebration for us. We used to couple the festivity with Christmas and his birthday. I enjoyed preparing for my cousin’s birthday every year.”

On plans at home, she says, “We usually decorate the tree and throw a small party. We take Sohum and my niece to places where Christmas carols are sung. We also call their friends home and cut cakes.”

“I am planning to move around the city, take kids and family to a mall and also to see the Christmas lights. I want Sohum to be happy. So I will be roaming around with him, trying to make him happy. ,” she states on plans this year.

On her message this Christmas, Deepika avers, “Hang around with your well-wishers during Christmas.”

Wishing all a Merry Christmas!!