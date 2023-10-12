Mid-week Party Hotness: Nia Sharma Dons Black See-through Jumpsuit With Bold Red Lipstick Shade

The sensational Nia Sharma is known to blow minds with sensuous glam wherever she goes. With her different take on styling herself, the diva keeps buzzing in the headlines. From sultry crop tops to bold dresses, she has a knack to nail in all. And this new hot glam in the see-through jumpsuit is no exception. Let’s take a full look.

Nia Sharma’s Hot Glam In Jumpsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, Nia shared a stunning set of photos from her Dubai vacation on her Instagram. With the visuals, it seems the actress is having fun partying in the city. She opts for a hot glam in a jumpsuit for her sparkling night party. The halter neck pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders adorned with a rose flower. In contrast, the straight-fit see-through pant gives her a sense of sensuality.

That’s not all! Nia Sharma styles her look with a beautiful diamond choker necklace. The sleek bun, beautiful black eyes, and contoured cheeks elevate her appearance. However, the bold red lipstick shade adds glamour. The high-heeled boots complement her monotone appearance in all-black.

In the series of photos, Nia Sharma flaunts her charm in the black jumpsuit. She parties hard with drinks, delicious food, and the nightclub dance.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s party vibes? Let us know in the comments box below.