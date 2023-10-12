Television | Celebrities

Mid-week Party Hotness: Nia Sharma Dons Black See-through Jumpsuit With Bold Red Lipstick Shade

Nia Sharma is a heartthrob diva. Today, the diva shows her hot glam in the black see-through jumpsuit with the bold red lipstick shade. Check out her stunning photos.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 02:05:18
Mid-week Party Hotness: Nia Sharma Dons Black See-through Jumpsuit With Bold Red Lipstick Shade 860505

The sensational Nia Sharma is known to blow minds with sensuous glam wherever she goes. With her different take on styling herself, the diva keeps buzzing in the headlines. From sultry crop tops to bold dresses, she has a knack to nail in all. And this new hot glam in the see-through jumpsuit is no exception. Let’s take a full look.

Nia Sharma’s Hot Glam In Jumpsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, Nia shared a stunning set of photos from her Dubai vacation on her Instagram. With the visuals, it seems the actress is having fun partying in the city. She opts for a hot glam in a jumpsuit for her sparkling night party. The halter neck pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders adorned with a rose flower. In contrast, the straight-fit see-through pant gives her a sense of sensuality.

That’s not all! Nia Sharma styles her look with a beautiful diamond choker necklace. The sleek bun, beautiful black eyes, and contoured cheeks elevate her appearance. However, the bold red lipstick shade adds glamour. The high-heeled boots complement her monotone appearance in all-black.

In the series of photos, Nia Sharma flaunts her charm in the black jumpsuit. She parties hard with drinks, delicious food, and the nightclub dance.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s party vibes? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860232
Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill
Up your glam in blue: Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna & Sunayana Fozdar’s outfit edition 859633
Up your glam in blue: Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna & Sunayana Fozdar’s outfit edition
Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858508
Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis
Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858112
Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look
In Photos: Nia Sharma soars temperature high in Miami, looks stunner in hot pink bikini set 857699
In Photos: Nia Sharma soars temperature high in Miami, looks stunner in hot pink bikini set
Elevate your glam at parties in black sarees! Nia Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill & Rubina Dilaik’s tips 857517
Elevate your glam at parties in black sarees! Nia Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill & Rubina Dilaik’s tips

Latest Stories

Style with plunge neck like never! Divya Khosla Kumar & Sanjana Sanghi's cues [Photos] 860612
Style with plunge neck like never! Divya Khosla Kumar & Sanjana Sanghi’s cues [Photos]
Sneak Peek Into Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raashi Khanna's 'Queen' Necklace Collection 860539
Sneak Peek Into Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raashi Khanna’s ‘Queen’ Necklace Collection
Glam up like Tamanna Bhatia in neon pink saree and halter neck blouse [Photos] 860607
Glam up like Tamanna Bhatia in neon pink saree and halter neck blouse [Photos]
Jannat Zubair Shines In Stunning Blue Satin Dress 860521
Jannat Zubair Shines In Stunning Blue Satin Dress
Airport Style 101: Disha Patani & Kriti Sanon’s cheeky picks 860501
Airport Style 101: Disha Patani & Kriti Sanon’s cheeky picks
[Photos] Mr. Faisu Flaunts Toned Abs In Shirtless Avatar With His Squad 860599
[Photos] Mr. Faisu Flaunts Toned Abs In Shirtless Avatar With His Squad
Read Latest News