Mohsin Khan is an avid social media user. The actor holds a massive fan following on the photosharing app. Khan became popular with his character portrayal of Kartik Goenka in the famous daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since then, there’s been no looking back for Khan. However, even though he has been keeping away from the tv screen as of now, the actor is still winning it over with his preppy music videos for the past months.

As of now, Khan got our attention as he shared a candid all swag picture with his friend Uditi Singh on his Instagram stories. We are wondering if the two are up for some project together.

Mohsin Khan shares swag moment with Uditi

He shared the picture on his Instagram stories on Friday. We can see the duo posing all swagger on the highway. The two decked up in classy biker suits. And nonetheless, both are looking absolutely stunning.

Mohsin Khan wore a stylish black leather jacket. He topped it on his black t-shirt. He completed the look with his black jeans. His hair looked perfect as he rounded the look off with black shades. On the other hand Uditi Sindh looked all preppy in her co-ord set. She wore a stylish printed tube top that she teamed with matching trouser. Her hair looked perfect while she completed the look with minimal makeover.

Here take a look-

What are your views on the above picture? Are you too wondering like us if the duo is up for something real good? Let us know in the comments.