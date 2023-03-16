To spend time with your family is what brings joy to your life! The only mantra you can follow by anytime, any day. That is what, the Yeh Rishta actor Mohsin Khan does too whenever he makes time in his schedule. Owing to that, the actor has now shared an adorable photodump on his social media handle, to share beautiful pictures with his family, as he sets out for a cosy candid brunch with his family.

In the first picture, we can see Khan sitting on the restaurant table, all smiling and getting sunkissed. He can be seen with his nephew in his arm. The actor looked dope in his white striped shirt as he smiled for the selfie. His sister who can be seen in her floral black top clicked the selfie. In the next picture, Khan shared a moment featuring his parents. He went on to share some more pictures from the restaurant in the photodump.

Sharing the pictures, Mohsin Khan wrote, “We earn the Life we were meant to live by fighting for it ❤️3rd pic – Mikhail Janaab ka ultaa chashma”

Check out-

Himanshu Gadani, taking note of the adorable photodump wrote, “Blessed and the most beautiful family”

Another fan wrote, “Sweet family Mohsin bhaiya”

On the work front, the actor earned household name as Kartik Goenka in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor co-starred alongside Shivangi Joshi in the show. The show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows to date. It is one of the longest running daily soaps.