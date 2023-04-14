Mohsin Khan never falls flat with his fashion. The actor holds a huge fan following in India. His Instagram handle counts for a whopping number of 4.2 million followers. All thanks to his all-time engaging posts and videos online. Owing to that, the actor Mohsin Khan has now shared a photodump, leaving his female fans drooling.

Turning the dreamboat once again, the actor wins over Jodhpur this time. Scroll down beneath to check what is up with the actor.

Mohsin Khan shares photodump from Jodhpur

Looking spectacular in his printed yellow and blue floral shirt, the actor clubbed the casual look with classy black shades. He teamed the look with his messy hair. Turning up his swag and rocking style in the pictures, Mohsin Khan gave some hard times to even look the other way! Sharing the rundown of pictures, the actor captioned it with, “Beauty of this City is Legend”

Here take a look-

Khan took the pictures at a prominent fort in Jodhpur. Jodhpur is known for its royalty. The place has got several unexplored forts and other historical sites.

Work Front

Mohsin Khan became a household name with his portrayal as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He co-starred alongside Shivangi Joshi, who played the female lead. Their pair became famous overnight. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is still the most loved ongoing show on television. Over the years, the show garnered immense love from the netizens.

Besides television shows, Mohsin Khan has also been featured in popular music videos. However, it has been a long time since we have witnessed Khan on the television screen.