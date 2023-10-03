'Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look

Highlights

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares new photos with family.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, his wife Vinny Arora, and his son Zayn all look cool in denim style.

Dheeraj Dhoopar poses with his mother, father, and the whole family.

The Indian Television industry’s one of the most loved and famous actors, Dheeraj Dhoopar, is known for his acting skills. His portrayal brings liveliness to the character, and the audience connects with him. He has been part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Kundali Bhagya, Sherdil Shergill, and others. Today, he is making headlines due to his personal life. The actor shares adorable photos with his family, now going viral on the internet.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Poses With Family

On Tuesday afternoon, Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos posing with his whole family. In the images, he gets candid with his wife. The duo look beautiful together. Dheeraj looks dashing in a white t-shirt and ripped denim styled with a white hat and black specs. On the other hand, Vinny Arora looks gorgeous in a white baggy top and denim jeans she styled with gold hoop earrings and blue specs.

And here comes the surprise: this beautiful couple poses with their little son, Zayn. Sharing the photos, “The moments we live for,” Dheeraj Dhoopar captioned it. The little boy looked adorable in a white t-shirt with a denim dungaree. The beautiful smiles of this cute family are just so wow. Not just that, this couple also posed with their beloved parents. This whole family portrait is priceless. The happy faces show love and contentment. And we are loving it all, but we can’t get enough of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s kiss on his son’s cheeks.

What is your reaction to these adorable photos? Let us know in the comments box.