Television | Celebrities

'Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look

Dheeraj Dhoopar is the heartthrob of the Television world. Recently, she shared beautiful photos of himself with his wife, Vinny Arora, his son, and his parents. Check them below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Oct,2023 17:30:25
Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857773
  • Highlights
  • Dheeraj Dhoopar shares new photos with family.
  • Dheeraj Dhoopar, his wife Vinny Arora, and his son Zayn all look cool in denim style.
  • Dheeraj Dhoopar poses with his mother, father, and the whole family.

The Indian Television industry’s one of the most loved and famous actors, Dheeraj Dhoopar, is known for his acting skills. His portrayal brings liveliness to the character, and the audience connects with him. He has been part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Kundali Bhagya, Sherdil Shergill, and others. Today, he is making headlines due to his personal life. The actor shares adorable photos with his family, now going viral on the internet.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Poses With Family

On Tuesday afternoon, Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos posing with his whole family. In the images, he gets candid with his wife. The duo look beautiful together. Dheeraj looks dashing in a white t-shirt and ripped denim styled with a white hat and black specs. On the other hand, Vinny Arora looks gorgeous in a white baggy top and denim jeans she styled with gold hoop earrings and blue specs.

Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857762

Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857763

Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857765

Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857766

Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857767

Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857768

Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857769

Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857770

Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857771

Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857772

And here comes the surprise: this beautiful couple poses with their little son, Zayn. Sharing the photos, “The moments we live for,” Dheeraj Dhoopar captioned it. The little boy looked adorable in a white t-shirt with a denim dungaree. The beautiful smiles of this cute family are just so wow. Not just that, this couple also posed with their beloved parents. This whole family portrait is priceless. The happy faces show love and contentment. And we are loving it all, but we can’t get enough of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s kiss on his son’s cheeks.

What is your reaction to these adorable photos? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Man In Black Gaurav Khanna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Krishna Kaul Look Handsome Hunk In Suit 857316
Man In Black Gaurav Khanna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Krishna Kaul Look Handsome Hunk In Suit
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos] 854812
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos]
Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion? 853980
Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion?
Beard Styles For Men: Learn basics from Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra 853732
Beard Styles For Men: Learn basics from Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopda and Barun Sobti’s goal-worthy formal outfits for men 852911
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopda and Barun Sobti’s goal-worthy formal outfits for men
Dheeraj Dhoopar shares his excitement on playing the lead role in Star Bharat's new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava 846909
Dheeraj Dhoopar shares his excitement on playing the lead role in Star Bharat’s new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava

Latest Stories

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Glimpse Of Vandana's Big Day Before Her Wedding [Video] 857754
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Glimpse Of Vandana’s Big Day Before Her Wedding [Video]
Meet update: Real Adil exposes Shlok, Naaz decides to get Shlok punished 857851
Meet update: Real Adil exposes Shlok, Naaz decides to get Shlok punished
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi to target Rajveer to hurt Preeta 857838
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi to target Rajveer to hurt Preeta
In Photos: Nia Sharma soars temperature high in Miami, looks stunner in hot pink bikini set 857699
In Photos: Nia Sharma soars temperature high in Miami, looks stunner in hot pink bikini set
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana falls in Jai’s arms, Reyansh gets jealous 857833
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana falls in Jai’s arms, Reyansh gets jealous
"#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi", says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city 857826
“#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi”, says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city
Read Latest News