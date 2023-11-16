Monalisa Looks ‘Too Hot’ To Handle In Crop-top And Skirt, See Here

The stunning Bhojpuri beauty queen Monalisa constantly captures hearts with her exquisite fashion moments. Most of the time, the actress embraces her look in a saree, and we love her to take in six yards of saree. However, today, she unveils her different casual and sultry outfit collection: the crop top and skirt look. Let’s take a full look below.

Monalisa’s Crop-top And Skirt Style

Absolutely Stunning! Monalisa takes the casual style a level up with her styling in a crop top and skirt. She dons a black plunging neckline crop top with the sleeveless hands. Paired with the red pencil skirt, the Nazar actress perfectly combines class and sensuousness. Flaunting her jaw-dropping figure, Monalisa mesmerizes her fans.

But wait, there is more! The Bigg Boss 10 contestant adds an extra dose of glamour with the gold red thread work earrings. The black eyes with the thick kajal stroke look beautiful. She tied her hair in a ponytail, making her look like a complete style icon. With the statement maroon bracelet, she adds statement glam. In contrast, the glossy lips look attractive. In the photos, Monalisa keeps her fans hooked with her enchanting appearance.

Did you like Monalisa’s casual charm in crop top and skirt? Let us know your opinion in the comments box below.