Mother-to-be Rubina Dilaik flaunts Baby Bump In Black Jumpsuit With Leather Jacket

Our beloved diva Rubina Dilaik, who graced us with her acting prowess in shows like Chhoti Bahu, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and others, is making headlines for her personal life. The actress has now ventured onto a new journey of motherhood. Recently, she announced this good news to her fans. And since then, she has been flaunting her motherhood wherever she gets snapped. This time, she glows like a flower in a black jumpsuit and leather jacket.

Rubina Dilaik Flaunting Baby Bump In Jumpsuit

Taking to her Instagram handle, mother-to-be Rubina shared a couple of photos flaunting her adorable baby bump. In the images, she can be seen wearing a black slip jumpsuit, which she paired with a funky leather jacket. The cute baby bump looks clear and pretty with the glowing charm on her face.

Her curls hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and pink lips complete her look. With the long black layered earrings and bracelet, she gives herself a statement look. In addition, the comfortable black slippers complete her overall appearance. “Mamacado,” captioned Rubina Dilaik.

In the photos, Rubina Dilaik flaunts her baby bump with a bright smile on her face. In the other photo, Rubina emphasizes her baby bump with close-up angles.

We are eager to see Rubina’s baby and can’t wait! So, are you guys excited about Rubina Dilaik’s new family member?