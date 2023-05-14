Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's private lovey-dovey moment leaked

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are lovebirds of the town. The actress gets all mushy romantic moments with Suraj Nambiar, and pictures go viral on the internet, check out

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, the couple, are currently the most adored in the country. The couple has been serving relationship goals ever since they tied the knot in 2022. They recently celebrated their one-year anniversary too. Owing to that, the Brahmastra actress has now decided to celebrate their moments again, on social media. Roy shared a series of mushy moments with Suraj Nambiar on Instagram, and we are all overawed.

Mouni Roy gets mushy with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy shared a series of romantic moments with Suraj Nambiar. The actress and the businessman looked all gushed in love. The first two pictures showed the love birds in surreal white ensembles. Roy then went on to share some more mushy moments with Suraj from their exotic travel destinations. No doubt, that they two looked all adorable and made for each other in the pictures.

Check out-

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Relationship

In early 2021, Mouni Roy was spotted wearing a wedding ring, and reports in the media suggested that she had gotten secretly married to Suraj Nambiar in a private ceremony in Dubai. Mouni Roy refrained from commenting on these rumours and chose to keep her personal life private. However, the rest is history. The actress later in 2022 finally tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar making it all official.

The couple celebrated their big day in an intimate ceremony. As per reports, they celebrated the day following rituals from both ends of Malayali and Bengali. Their wedding pictures are still cherished.

