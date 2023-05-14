ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's private lovey-dovey moment leaked

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are lovebirds of the town. The actress gets all mushy romantic moments with Suraj Nambiar, and pictures go viral on the internet, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 16:05:40
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's private lovey-dovey moment leaked

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, the couple, are currently the most adored in the country. The couple has been serving relationship goals ever since they tied the knot in 2022. They recently celebrated their one-year anniversary too. Owing to that, the Brahmastra actress has now decided to celebrate their moments again, on social media. Roy shared a series of mushy moments with Suraj Nambiar on Instagram, and we are all overawed.

Mouni Roy gets mushy with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy shared a series of romantic moments with Suraj Nambiar. The actress and the businessman looked all gushed in love. The first two pictures showed the love birds in surreal white ensembles. Roy then went on to share some more mushy moments with Suraj from their exotic travel destinations. No doubt, that they two looked all adorable and made for each other in the pictures.

Check out-

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's private lovey-dovey moment leaked 796248

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's private lovey-dovey moment leaked 796249

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's private lovey-dovey moment leaked 796250

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's private lovey-dovey moment leaked 796251

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's private lovey-dovey moment leaked 796252

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's private lovey-dovey moment leaked 796253

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Relationship

In early 2021, Mouni Roy was spotted wearing a wedding ring, and reports in the media suggested that she had gotten secretly married to Suraj Nambiar in a private ceremony in Dubai. Mouni Roy refrained from commenting on these rumours and chose to keep her personal life private. However, the rest is history. The actress later in 2022 finally tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar making it all official.

The couple celebrated their big day in an intimate ceremony. As per reports, they celebrated the day following rituals from both ends of Malayali and Bengali. Their wedding pictures are still cherished.

Are you crushing already? Because we are! Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Mouni Roy’s sunset hue beach wear is best for your summer escapes
Mouni Roy’s sunset hue beach wear is best for your summer escapes
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Mouni Roy's romantic kissing moment with husband Suraj Nambiar goes viral
Mouni Roy's romantic kissing moment with husband Suraj Nambiar goes viral
Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect curves in printed red bikini, fans love it
Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect curves in printed red bikini, fans love it
Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in black halter neck backless outfit, Disha Patani reacts
Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in black halter neck backless outfit, Disha Patani reacts
Mouni Roy heaps praises for Karan Tacker, calls him ‘rockstar’
Mouni Roy heaps praises for Karan Tacker, calls him ‘rockstar’
Latest Stories
Siddharth Nigam’s enjoys a chunky burger after football match, see pic
Siddharth Nigam’s enjoys a chunky burger after football match, see pic
Sunayana Fozdar stands by florals in summer, take cues
Sunayana Fozdar stands by florals in summer, take cues
Mothers' Day Throwback: Rishi Kapoor, Moon Moon Sen, Lata Mangeshkar, Shabana Azmi On Their Mother
Mothers' Day Throwback: Rishi Kapoor, Moon Moon Sen, Lata Mangeshkar, Shabana Azmi On Their Mother
Reem Sameer Sheikh is muse in white ethnic ensemble
Reem Sameer Sheikh is muse in white ethnic ensemble
Inside Anushka Sen’s night time routine
Inside Anushka Sen’s night time routine
In Pics: Kajal Aggarwal gets all mushy with husband Gautam Kitchlu at T.A.C launch event
In Pics: Kajal Aggarwal gets all mushy with husband Gautam Kitchlu at T.A.C launch event
Read Latest News