Mouni Roy finds an admirer in Ankita Lokhande

Mouni Roy is one of the most desirable and beautiful actresses and divas in the Hindi entertainment industry and we have loved her journey till now. Well, let's check out as to why and how she's getting appreciation from her dear friend Ankita Lokhande

Mouni Roy is one of the most talented and admired actresses that we have in the Indian entertainment space. After having started in the regional Bengali entertainment industry many years back, Mouni has achieved tremendous success in the world of TV and movies. To add to her credit, one of her breakthrough roles has to be in Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and well, it certainly opened up new doors of opportunities for her in the professional space. She’s incredibly hot and well, when it comes to beauty and charm, anything and everything that she does from her end to woo fans on social media gets a lot of love and attention. She recently impressed everyone in the movie ‘Brahmastra’ and now, she’s setting the sensuality game on fire on social media.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the life of Mouni Roy and what’s happening at her end at present:

Whenever Mouni Roy drops a stunning of a photo or video on her social media handle to win hearts of all her fans and admirers, netizens absolutely fall in love and can’t keep calm for real after seeing her beauty. Well, this time, in order to melt hearts of her fans, Mouni Roy has also decided to give some visual delight to all fans of actress Ankita Lokhande. She took to her social media handle to reshare am appreciation story that Ankita shared from her end for Mouni and well, as expected, she too has a small note of gratitude from her end for Ankita. Want to check out what we are talking about? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain't it? Brilliant and sensational in the true sense of the term, right folks?