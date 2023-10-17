Television | Celebrities

The fashion enthusiasts of the Television world, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, and Surbhi Chandna, revive fashion with a contemporary touch in the latest avatars. Check them out below

When fashion is concerned, television beauties never miss a chance to flaunt their fashionista inside. They have impeccable taste and never miss a chance to show their styling. In the latest photos, the divas Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, and Surbhi Chandna revive fashion with a contemporary touch, from co-ords to tops and skirts.

Mouni Roy’s Bodycon Dress

The gorgeous Mouni shows her picturesque glam in the sultry bodycon dress. She opts for a black bodycon dress with full sleeves and a high neck. She looks stunning in the picturesque style. Her dewy makeup and hairstyle give her appearance a contemporary touch.

Hina Khan’s Top And Skirt

Vacationing in a foreign country, Hina Khan never misses a moment to keep her glam chic. The actress dons a grey waistcoat over a turtle neck and a full-sleeved top. She pairs this cute top with a long leather skirt. She adds a contemporary vibe with the gold hoop earrings and white chunky shoes.

Surbhi Chandna’s Co-ords

Be the sassy girl of your group like Surbhi Chandna in the beige co-ord set. The bralette crop top paired with a high waist loose pants and a long shrug, draped like wings, adds a contemporary look. With her minimalistic makeup, she looks stunning.

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box.