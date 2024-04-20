Mouni Roy Stuns In Designer Saree, Sobhita Dhulipala Rocks In Simple Floral Cotton Saree

Mouni Roy and Sobhita Dhulipala are the top beauties in town. They are known for their unique and bold fashion choices wherever they go. Whether in bodycon dress or sizzling saree, the divas have a knack for effortlessly spreading their charm. At a recent event in town, Mouni appeared in a stunning designer saree, while Sobhita kept it simple, rocking her look in a cotton floral saree. Let’s dive into their unique styles.

Mouni Roy’s Designer Saree Look

Embracing her look in a white pre-stitched designer saree from Jade, a clothing brand, Mouni Roy looked stunning. She wore a low-neckline blouse featuring intricate details all over paired with a skirt stitched like a saree with shimmery sequin details, giving her an oh-so-breathtaking appearance. A dazzling dangle, mid-part low bun, winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and brown lips complete her contemporary saree swag, showcasing her curvy, jaw-dropping figure.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Cotton Floral Saree

Sobhita Dhulipala, the epitome of simplicity, looked radiant in a cotton saree adorned with simple yet captivating floral prints. Her choice of a matching simple blouse perfectly balanced simplicity and elegance. Her simple bun, kajal eyes, nude lips, and golden accessories added the finishing touches to her look, showcasing her mastery of the simple saree style.

So, whose saree style in a white shade do you like the most? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.