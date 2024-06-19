Mouni Roy Talks About First Time She Met Suraj Nambiar Says, “He Snatched My Phone”

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are one of the most loved couples in town. With their amazing chemistry and unbreakable bond, they serve ‘couple’ goals. However, nobody knows how the actress met the entrepreneur and about their love story. In a recent interview, the actress revealed the full story about how she met Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni Roy Talks About Her First Meet With Suraj Nambiar

In a quirky food date interview with Kamiya Jani, Mouni Roy spilled beans about her first meeting with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. The actress said, “I was with my childhood bestie, and there were nine couples, and I was only the single one and some newly married couples. And it was about to be 12 o’clock in midnight and I was standing there looking at all these couples getting mushy. And I went to my best friend and told I am never gonna find someone.”

Mouni continued revealing her friend’s reaction and said, “She was like, she is always on offense, she is like why do you need to you have a career, and when it happens, it happens. I don’t know what happened that night. Anisha was like wait, let me find you somebody tonight itself. And I said, what rubbish. So she literally looked around, and there Suraj was standing with one of his friends, I think talking, he said, that guy over there. So I couldn’t; there were like three or four people. So I looked there and said which one, and she said the guy in a white shirt, and he was the guy in a white shirt, and he looked at me, and I looked at him. And he has no idea who I was, and he came up to our table, and the first thing he asked was, give me your number, and I’m like, no.”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=324854340714025

Lastly, Mouni revealed that she didn’t give him her number, and then Suraj snatched her phone and gave his number. She said, “I did not, it was new year’s celebration I was getting phone calls he snatched the phone and he dialed himself and gave it back and I was like OMG that is courage.”