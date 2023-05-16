ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy's candid love for hubby Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are one of the most admired and loved couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them are loved by innumerable people and we love it. Check out this latest super cute photo that will melt you

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
16 May,2023 05:35:59
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are one of the most admired and loved pairs that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them are nothing less than couple goals for one and all and that’s why, come what may, they certainly know how to raise the heat and go bananas in the true sense of the term. Both Mouni and Suraj are extremely gorgeous and that’s why, whenever they share cute and adorable ‘romantic couple posts’, netizens love it for real in the true sense of the term. Both Mouni and Suraj always ensure that they manage to take out time for each other and that’s what we love the most.

It’s been quite a while now that they had been away from each other and that’s why, whenever they take out special time for each other, we love it. Well, right now, Mouni is seen spending quality time with Suraj Nambiar and well, seeing the two, we genuinely feel that this is worthy of a lot of admiration and appreciation. Well, do you want to check and figure it out for yourself ASAP? Well, here’s the super adorable photo that will melt all your hearts –

Mouni Roy impressed one and all with her work earlier in Brahmastra and it was a pleasure to see her rock. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

