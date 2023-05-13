Mouni Roy's romantic kissing moment with husband Suraj Nambiar goes viral

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Goa. As per reports, they were dating for years but remained tight-lipped about their relationship in front of the media.

Pictures of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have gone viral, where the couple could be seen all getting cosy with each other in Italy. The couple can be seen all mushy as they were taking a stroll. And while clicking the adorable selfie, Mouni planted a sweet kiss on Suraj’s cheeks. Check below-

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s romance in Italy

In the pictures that the actress shared on her Instagram stories, we can see her wearing a casual adorn and all cosy with Suraj Nambiar. The businessman looked stunning in his casuals too. While that, we can see Mouni kissing on Suraj Nambiar’s cheeks in the pictures.

Check out below-

Suraj Nambiar on how he met Mouni Roy

Suraj Nambiar talking about his first meeting with Mouni Roy said, “I had met Mouni four years back during a party with my friends, and I couldn’t take my eyes off her, she was looking so beautiful. One of her friends helped me start a conversation with her, and we ended up exchanging numbers.”

He added, “Slowly and steadily, we started dating each other and one fine day, when Mouni, I, and a couple of friends went on a vacation, we planned a little surprise for her. She didn’t have any idea that I was about to propose to her, but I arranged for her favorite song to play in the background, and with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop, I proposed to her. It’s been three months now since the time we got married, and I must say that it has been a lot of fun being with her.”

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy’s marriage

The duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Goa. The couple had their wedding celebrated in two different customs and ritual, one was Malayali, the other Bengali. Their wedding pictures became viral in no time.