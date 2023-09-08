Television | Celebrities

Mouni Roy, the ruling diva of both the small and big screens, has once again set Instagram on fire with her scorching hot look in a ruffled Little Black Dress (LBD). This Naagin actress knows how to keep her fans on the edge of their seats, and her recent post is proof of that!

Decoding Mouni’s LBD look

In her latest Instagram post, Mouni Roy oozes sweet glam in an LBD that’s anything but basic. With ruffles adding a playful twist to this timeless classic, she’s taken the LBD game to a whole new level. And let’s not forget those luscious long wavy locks that cascade down her shoulders, making her look like an absolute goddess.

What’s an LBD without a touch of mystery, right? Mouni knows that too well, and she’s amped up the allure with her bold smokey eyes. Her gaze is so intense; it could set hearts racing faster than her Instagram likes.

To add the perfect finishing touch, she opted for nude lips with a subtle pink tint. It’s the kind of lip colour that says, “I’m here to slay, but I’ll do it with a hint of elegance.”

Check out the pictures-

Mouni’s LBD is more than just a fashion statement; it’s a reminder that the Little Black Dress trend never gets dull. It’s the ultimate go-to for every woman who wants to feel confident, classy, and fabulous, all in one. Whether you’re hitting the town for a night out with friends or stepping onto the red carpet, the LBD is your trusty sidekick that never goes out of style.

So, kudos to Mouni Roy for rocking the LBD and proving once again that when it comes to fashion, black is the new black!