Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most moved couples in Telly world. This time, the couple shares Saturday date goals in photos, from watching movies to eating golgappa

If Divyanka Tripathi‘s latest Instagram photos don’t make you feel wow, then what will? The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram account to share insights from her fun vacation in Lokhandwala with her beloved hubby, Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi’s ‘Satur-date’ Goals

On Saturday evening, Divyanka shared photos with her husband, giving goals for Saturday’s date. The couple started their date with a blockbuster movie to treat the hungry soul with a street platter- golgappa and some paapdi-chaat. It was a full desi date filled with lots of love and fun. Who wouldn’t like such an amazing time with their partner? Absolutely, everyone wants such moments with their loved ones.

Divyanka And Vivek’s Date Special Look

For the Saturday date, the duo opts for casual styles, making it more comfortable and fun. Divyanka looks like an ethereal queen in a sky blue chikankari salwar suit from Zubeida D. The blue matching handbag and white flats complete her comfort look. In contrast, Vivek dons a red casual t-shirt with blue denim pants and rounds his appearance with white sneakers.

The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on 8 July 2016. In July 2023, the couple celebrated seven years of togetherness on a dreamy beach date.

Did you like Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s Saturday date goals? Let us know in the comments.