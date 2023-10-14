Television | Celebrities

Three-piece co-ord sets have taken the fashion world by storm, offering women a fabulous and fuss-free way to slay their style game. This chic trend combines the perfect match of a top, bottom, and outerwear piece, creating a symphony of style that’s as versatile as it is fashionable. And when it comes to fashion inspiration, who better to turn to than the glamorous closets of Munmun Dutta, Shivangi Joshi, and Anita Hassanandani? These talented actresses are not only known for their on-screen charisma but also their impeccable fashion choices. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the must-have three-piece co-ord sets from their closets that will have you ready to strut your stuff with confidence and panache.

Munmun Dutta’s neon glam

Munmun Dutta knows how to turn heads, and her stylish neon three-piece co-ord set is no exception. The diva rocked the fashion scene with her bold choice – a neon green blazer topping a sleek black camisole top. She brought the ensemble together with matching neon green pants that screamed “I’m here to make a statement.” Munmun was all about the drama with her vibrant red heels, making her look pop even more. With her hair poker-straight and lips painted in bold red, she left us all mesmerized. With minimal eye makeup, she proved that sometimes, all you need is a splash of neon and confidence to light up the room.

Anita Hassanandani’s pretty pink moment

Anita Hassanandani exudes elegance in her stylish baby pink co-ord set. She effortlessly embraced oversized chic, wearing a baby pink blazer that exuded power, along with matching shorts and a delicate white lacy bralette underneath. Her golden wavy highlights added a touch of glamour, while a pair of hoop earrings subtly said, “I’m ready to slay.” With sleek eyebrows and minimal makeup, Anita showed us that you can conquer the world in pink and poise.

Shivangi Joshi’s abstract style file

Shivangi Joshi takes her fashion to a whole new level with her abstract printed three-piece white co-ord set. She’s all about that funky, powerful vibe. The stylish bralette paired with high-waisted abstract printed trouser pants sets her apart from the fashion crowd. Her coordinated outerpiece gives her ensemble an edgy, modern twist. Sporting comfortable white sneakers, Shivangi knows how to balance style and comfort. Her braided hairstyle adds a playful touch, and her minimal makeup speaks volumes about her confidence. In her abstract adventure, Shivangi shows us that fashion can be fun and fierce at the same time.