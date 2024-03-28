My expectations in the role of Tony in Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak are big: Ajay Arya

Actor Ajay Arya has recently entered the Colors show Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, in the role of Tony, who is the love interest of Geetu, sister of Raj. Tony and Geetu were in love, even before the family got Geetu married to another guy. Geetu, is presently a divorcee, having been subjected to physical abuse by her ex-husband. She now lives with her parents and brother. Tony and Geetu had been in love, and now, Tony does not want Geetu to make the same mistake and marry a wrong guy, and rather speak for their love to her parents and get united.

Says Ajay about his character, “Tony is a responsible person who has been madly in love with Geetu, Raj’s sister. Tony’s love towards Geetu is loyal and wants to get married to her now. Tony is a Christian, and this stops Geetu from bringing him in front of his family.”

As per the track, Poonam (Trupti Mishra) has seen Tony with Geetu, and wants to help them.

Elaborating further on his role, Ajay says, “Tony is a simple guy, very cute. Geetu is getting married to another person. But there will be a twist soon. Geetu and Tony will eventually get married, and I am looking forward to a great track ahead. My expectations are big for this show.”

“The best part is that I started shooting for this show, on my birthday, on 20 March. The crew welcomed me with a cake on the set. They celebrated my birthday in style. It was an amazing start with the cast and crew for Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. As for now, the character is positive. I am not aware whether there will be a variation in his shade. All I can say is that I will give my best.”

Best of luck!!