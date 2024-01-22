My focus is now on self-growth and self-love: Cheshta Bhagat

Actress Cheshta Bhagat who was last seen in the reality show Temptation Island, is happy with the response that she has got from the show. Cheshta who has acted in projects Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Agent Raghav, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum etc, talks about her future course of action.

Says Cheshta, “I am so overwhelmed with all the love I am getting from the audience for my stint in Temptation Island. I am filled with mixed emotions, especially after the show. It was a life-changing experience for me; doing a show like this wasn’t easy. But it made me a very strong person from the inside and I am very grateful for this experience. Life is beautiful.”

“I have discovered a new side of me during the show. I have started living one day at a time and I want to cherish this phase of my life. For the first time in my life, I have made myself a priority and the only next thing right now is self-growth and self-love,” she adds.

Ask her about her wanting to be part of many other reality shows, and Cheshta says, “Being a private person, I was hesitant about doing a reality show. But my perspective changed after Temptation Island. I am now very confident that the personality that I have will shine in any reality show I go to. I would love to do Bigg Boss as the audience will see my complete personality, which is much more than what they saw in TI.

“This show has healed me and has made me laugh after a long time. I know this feeling is very rare these days, and I want to bring happiness to as many lives as possible and inspire them to love themselves. On a side note, this year I want to work the hardest I have ever worked.”

Best of luck, Cheshta!!