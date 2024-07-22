My greatest Gurus are my parents: Aishwarya Khare talks on the occasion of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima was celebrated all over the country on 21 July. This day marked the very auspicious religious celebration which is observed to honour the academic and spiritual gurus. Aishwarya Khare who essays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi took the opportunity to

go down memory lane and credit her Gurus for the learning they have imparted to her over the years.

Says Aishwarya, “I am a student and will always be one. I believe one should keep learning, and one can have multiple mentors who guide us through different times in our lives. My greatest Gurus are my parents.”

Talking about her career and her acting line, Aishwarya has this to say, “As an actor, whatever I have learned about the craft is from my mentor Lt. Shri Chandrahas Tiwari when I was doing theatre. He not only helped me to get ready for acting but also to face the camera. His classes were always all-rounder classes and not just focused on the play or act that we were doing which has also helped and prepared me for my future endeavours.. My warmest wishes to all my mentors on this Guru Purnima. Your love and blessings mean the world to me.”

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. It has Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare playing the leads.