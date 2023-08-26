Television | Celebrities

Naacho Naacho is my favourite dance song: Upen Choudhary

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Aug,2023 14:02:42
Talented actor Upen Choudhary, who is known for his amazing acting chops in shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Jamai Raja, Tashan E Ishq, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Ek Deewana Tha, is a music lover and recently, in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, he revealed his favourite dance song, morning song and more.

What is your go-to song?

Le Chakk Mai Aa Gaya by Parmish Verma

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Believer and Aam Jehe Munde

What is your favourite song?

My favourite songs are Check Kar and Ram Jaane

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Chahta Tumko Kitna Ye Dil Tum Nahi Jaante (movie Shaapit)

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Khusi Jab Bhi Teri (Jubin Nautial) and Bhut Pyar Karte Hai Tumko Sanam.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Le Chakk Mai Aa Gaya and I Am Not Afraid

Your Favourite Dance Song?

My favourite dance song is Naacho Naacho

What is your Morning song?

My morning song would only be Hanuman Chalisa! No other options even to think

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

