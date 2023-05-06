ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

'Naagin' Surbhi Chandna is a warrior, see gutsy moment

Surbhi Chandna shows her newly done nails on social media, asserts about her gutsy moment while sharing the picture, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 May,2023 06:32:33
'Naagin' Surbhi Chandna is a warrior, see gutsy moment

Surbhi Chandna, the Indian television star who has captured the hearts of millions with her captivating performances, has also been making waves with her impeccable sense of style. Known for her effortlessly chic ensembles and daring fashion choices, Surbhi has established herself as a true trendsetter in the industry.

As of now, the actress has shared glimpses of her newly done nails on social media, and we are in awe.

Surbhi Chandna shares glimpses of her newly done nails

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture. She can be seen flaunting her gorgeous nails on camera. Looks like she recently got her nails done, painted in black. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “today I felt super gutsy” in the caption.

Here take a look-

'Naagin' Surbhi Chandna is a warrior, see gutsy moment 804488

Surbhi’s style is truly a reflection of her personality – bold, confident, and unapologetically herself. Surbhi’s fashion evolution has been nothing short of remarkable, and she continues to inspire her fans and followers with her fashion-forward choices. Her style mantra is all about embracing individuality and expressing oneself through fashion.

Work Front

Her work front is abuzz with excitement, as Surbhi continues to take on challenging roles that showcase her range as an actress. She earned rave reviews for her performance in the popular TV show “Sanjivani”, where she played the lead character of Dr. Ishani Arora.

Surbhi’s portrayal of Dr. Ishani has won her critical acclaim for her nuanced and powerful acting, and her ability to convey a wide range of emotions with ease. Her performance has earned her a loyal fan following.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Surbhi Chandna Cuddles Her Pets; This Lovey-Dovey Video Touches Hearts
Surbhi Chandna Cuddles Her Pets; This Lovey-Dovey Video Touches Hearts
Surbhi Chandna Shows Off Her Travel Style At Pink Street In Lisbon, See Pics
Surbhi Chandna Shows Off Her Travel Style At Pink Street In Lisbon, See Pics
From Portugal to Zurich and Switzerland: Surbhi Chandna and her travel diaries in 2023
From Portugal to Zurich and Switzerland: Surbhi Chandna and her travel diaries in 2023
Surbhi Chandna's Accessorizes That Will Level Up Your Looks
Surbhi Chandna's Accessorizes That Will Level Up Your Looks
Surbhi Chandna becomes YRF 'heroine', dances on Tu Mere Samne song
Surbhi Chandna becomes YRF 'heroine', dances on Tu Mere Samne song
Surbhi Chandna is a vision in glittery gold outfit, get swag inspiration
Surbhi Chandna is a vision in glittery gold outfit, get swag inspiration
Latest Stories
Watch: Nia Sharma flaunts irresistible swag in new dance video, flaunts curvaceous midriff like queen
Watch: Nia Sharma flaunts irresistible swag in new dance video, flaunts curvaceous midriff like queen
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is tired of barter collaborations, Palak Sindhwani slays in red lipstick and black dress
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is tired of barter collaborations, Palak Sindhwani slays in red lipstick and black dress
Watch: Shraddha Arya Hides Herself From Paparazzis
Watch: Shraddha Arya Hides Herself From Paparazzis
Sister Goals: Pranali Rathod And Karishma Sawant's Quirky Love
Sister Goals: Pranali Rathod And Karishma Sawant's Quirky Love
Bae Suzy To Taylor Swift: Stars Lee Min Ho Have Been Linked With
Bae Suzy To Taylor Swift: Stars Lee Min Ho Have Been Linked With
Munawar Faruqui's Noor Trending On YouTube, Check Out Now
Munawar Faruqui's Noor Trending On YouTube, Check Out Now
Read Latest News