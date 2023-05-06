'Naagin' Surbhi Chandna is a warrior, see gutsy moment

Surbhi Chandna shows her newly done nails on social media, asserts about her gutsy moment while sharing the picture, check out below

Surbhi Chandna, the Indian television star who has captured the hearts of millions with her captivating performances, has also been making waves with her impeccable sense of style. Known for her effortlessly chic ensembles and daring fashion choices, Surbhi has established herself as a true trendsetter in the industry.

As of now, the actress has shared glimpses of her newly done nails on social media, and we are in awe.

Surbhi Chandna shares glimpses of her newly done nails

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture. She can be seen flaunting her gorgeous nails on camera. Looks like she recently got her nails done, painted in black. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “today I felt super gutsy” in the caption.

Here take a look-

Surbhi’s style is truly a reflection of her personality – bold, confident, and unapologetically herself. Surbhi’s fashion evolution has been nothing short of remarkable, and she continues to inspire her fans and followers with her fashion-forward choices. Her style mantra is all about embracing individuality and expressing oneself through fashion.

Work Front

Her work front is abuzz with excitement, as Surbhi continues to take on challenging roles that showcase her range as an actress. She earned rave reviews for her performance in the popular TV show “Sanjivani”, where she played the lead character of Dr. Ishani Arora.

Surbhi’s portrayal of Dr. Ishani has won her critical acclaim for her nuanced and powerful acting, and her ability to convey a wide range of emotions with ease. Her performance has earned her a loyal fan following.