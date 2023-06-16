ADVERTISEMENT
Naagin Swag: Tejasswi Prakash's floral maxi dress and matching earrings grabs attention

Tejaaswi Prakash took to her social media handle to share a stunning set of pictures, looking all stunning in her floral white maxi dress and chic accessories. Scroll below to check on her gorgeous look-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jun,2023 05:31:34
Tejasswi Prakash is a fashion icon with a style that can make heads spin faster than a Bollywood dance move! Her fashion sense is like a kaleidoscope of awesomeness, always leaving us wanting more. Whether she’s strutting down the red carpet or gracing our screens on social media, Tejasswi’s outfits are pure fashion magic.

Tejasswi stuns in stylish maxi dress and chic accessories

Tejasswi Prakash set the internet abuzz with her recent social media post, where she flaunted a breathtaking floral white maxi dress that exuded elegance and style. Accompanied by her impeccable fashion sense, Tejasswi’s choice of accessories added an extra dash of charm to her look. The spotlight, however, fell squarely on her stunningly huge earrings that effortlessly stole the show. These gorgeous earrings perfectly complemented her ensemble, leaving everyone mesmerized and captivated by her fashionable prowess. Tejasswi Prakash certainly knows how to turn heads and make a statement with her fabulous sense of style!

Here take a look at the pictures-

Naagin Swag: Tejasswi Prakash's floral maxi dress and matching earrings grabs attention 816093

Naagin Swag: Tejasswi Prakash's floral maxi dress and matching earrings grabs attention 816094

Naagin Swag: Tejasswi Prakash's floral maxi dress and matching earrings grabs attention 816095

She effortlessly combines elegance and a dash of contemporary flair, making her the queen of fashion fusion. From flowy gowns that could rival a Disney princess to sassy jumpsuits that scream “I’m here to slay,” Tejasswi knows how to turn any outfit into a showstopper.

What are your views on the above style file by Tejasswi Prakash? Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

