Nia Sharma, the popular television actress took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious video with Rithvik Dhanjani, her dear friend, as the two played a silly yet hilarious magic game together. Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share the video, where we can see her pulling off the magic trick and definitely failing yet owning up to it like it didn’t happen.

In the video, we can see Nia Sharma with a checkered piece of cloth that she uses to cover Rithvik Dhanjani. She shakes the cloth down making an illusion that Rithvik is getting disappeared, which eventually happens, but we then realise that Rithvik is trying to escape from other side of the room. Nia Sharma quickly pushes him and does a bhangra step to make up to it.

Sharing the video, Nia Sharma wrote, “No animals were harmed while shooting this magical stunt

@rithvik_d 😎🤪”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Rithvik Dhanjani became a household name after his work in the show Pavitra Rishta. Later to that, he hosted several tv shows to date and still happens to be on the top for his spectacular hosting skills on stage. On the other hand, Nia Sharma is known for tv shows like Naagin, Jamai Raja and more. She was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10, where she showed the world her preppy sassy moves that she has got. Apart from that, the actors have also been featured in music videos.