Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna are television beauties with sheer style quotients that are too hot to handle some times. Given that, the divas have now shared some stunning pictures on their social media handles, and we are in absolute love with their style files. Scroll down beneath as we have decoded their latest style files from Instagram.

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a reel video from her Holi celebrations. The actress can be seen all gorgeous in her white tube top. She completed the look with her high waist denim blue jeans. The diva completed the look with white boots. The actress rounded it off with her high sleek ponytail, bold makeup look and stunning black square shades. The actress sharing the video can be seen vibing to the song Fnatylqrd, giving us pure swagger goals.

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share a preppy dance video. The actress decked herself up in a gorgeous deep neck tie-dye strappy tube top. The actress completed the top with a pencil skirt in grey hue. For accessories, she completed the look of with sheer silver choker and a pair of silver ear studs. To add on the glam, she completed the look with silver strappy flat sandals. Keeping her swag on point, she captioned it with saying, “Rude Girl”

