Nia Sharma Becomes Young In Throwback London Vacation Dairies, See Here

Nia Sharma is a travel enthusiast. She had a great time on her last vacation with her mother in USA. The actress shared a throwback video in her latest Instagram post, where she turned young to enjoy the small and fun things on her trip. Let’s check it out.

Nia Sharma’s Throwback London Vacation

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a reel video from her USA vacation. The video starts with the globe statue, and she walks on the streets with her friend Amrin Chakkiwala. And asked where are we going. The duo also tried a few rides in the amusement park. Nia Sharma also enjoyed some toy games with the daughter of Amrin.

Nia and Amrin, with her little daughter, made sure to enjoy every moment of their vacation. They surfed in the streets of the US in their chic styles. She had a fun time on her vacation as she turned young and enjoyed every moment like a kid. In comparison, her vacation pictures and videos went viral on time.

The actress captioned her post, “The young Adults (Make sure to have an express pass if you plan on going to such a place.. no one is going to show you the hour-long lines they’d wait in to get on a ride.

@amrin15 risked her phone to shoot a ride experience but failed miserably #orlandoflorida #univeralstudios.”

