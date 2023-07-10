ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nia Sharma Becomes Young In Throwback London Vacation Dairies, See Here

Nia Sharma is a sensational actress. The actress turns young in her throwback vacation pictures from the USA. Check out what she is up to now in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jul,2023 05:30:25
Nia Sharma Becomes Young In Throwback London Vacation Dairies, See Here 832196

Nia Sharma is a travel enthusiast. She had a great time on her last vacation with her mother in USA. The actress shared a throwback video in her latest Instagram post, where she turned young to enjoy the small and fun things on her trip. Let’s check it out.

Nia Sharma’s Throwback London Vacation

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a reel video from her USA vacation. The video starts with the globe statue, and she walks on the streets with her friend Amrin Chakkiwala. And asked where are we going. The duo also tried a few rides in the amusement park. Nia Sharma also enjoyed some toy games with the daughter of Amrin.

Nia and Amrin, with her little daughter, made sure to enjoy every moment of their vacation. They surfed in the streets of the US in their chic styles. She had a fun time on her vacation as she turned young and enjoyed every moment like a kid. In comparison, her vacation pictures and videos went viral on time.

The actress captioned her post, “The young Adults (Make sure to have an express pass if you plan on going to such a place.. no one is going to show you the hour-long lines they’d wait in to get on a ride.
@amrin15 risked her phone to shoot a ride experience but failed miserably #orlandoflorida #univeralstudios.”

Did you like Nia Sharma’s young avatar in her throwback vacation? Please share with us in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nia Sharma Oozes Omph In Black Gown(Hot Pics Alert) 832023
Nia Sharma Oozes Omph In Black Gown(Hot Pics Alert)
Nia Sharma's Midnight Energy Is Fun; Watch 831220
Nia Sharma’s Midnight Energy Is Fun; Watch
Nia Sharma takes sarcastic dig on 'toxic fitness culture,' says 'body on fast...' 823914
Nia Sharma takes sarcastic dig on ‘toxic fitness culture,’ says ‘body on fast…’
Who Is Nia Sharma's Quirky Pass Time Bestie? 823593
Who Is Nia Sharma’s Quirky Pass Time Bestie?
Nia Sharma is a true-blue party girl! Here’s proof 822924
Nia Sharma is a true-blue party girl! Here’s proof
Nia Sharma Looks Sultry In Bikini, Takes Dip In Oceanfront 822368
Nia Sharma Looks Sultry In Bikini, Takes Dip In Oceanfront
Latest Stories
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar's Therapeutic Bali Vacation 832198
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar’s Therapeutic Bali Vacation
"I'm Confused," Says Sumbul Touqeer On Decision-Making 832182
“I’m Confused,” Says Sumbul Touqeer On Decision-Making
Akshara Singh Glows In Golden Shimmery Saree(New Pics Alert) 832226
Akshara Singh Glows In Golden Shimmery Saree(New Pics Alert)
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora's Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral 832221
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora’s Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral
Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kushi's New Song Release Date Is Out; Check Out 832230
Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kushi’s New Song Release Date Is Out; Check Out
Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Become Certified Sushi Lovers; See Vacation Pictures 832176
Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Become Certified Sushi Lovers; See Vacation Pictures
Read Latest News