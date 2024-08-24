Nia Sharma Drops Exciting Promo Of Laughter Chefs’ Janmashtami Celebration, Check Now!

Television actress Nia Sharma is known for her role in the Suhagan Chudail, where the audience loves her character, but not only in the series, but the actress is making waves with her cooking skills in Laughter Chefs. The actress has set the stage for a festive treat with her latest sneak peek into the Janmashtami celebrations on the popular show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. The promo, recently shared by Nia Sharma, showcases her enthusiastic participation in the traditional Dahi Handi event. Take a look below!

Promo Of Laughter Chefs Janmashtami Special Episode-

Taking to her Instagram post, Nia Sharma shared a video of gearing up to climb and break the Dahi Handi, a central highlight of Janmashtami festivities. Not only just her Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Arjun Bijlani, Krushna Abhishek, Reem Shaikh, and Kashmeera are enjoying the moment, and add dancing to their energetic appearance promises a blend of laughter and celebration, capturing the essence of the festival in a fun and entertaining way.

View Instagram Post 1: Nia Sharma Drops Exciting Promo Of Laughter Chefs' Janmashtami Celebration, Check Now!

Fans of Laughter Chefs can look forward to a vibrant episode filled with festive cheer, humor, and the joy of Janmashtami. The special episode will air on 23rd August, i.e., tonight, offering viewers a chance to experience the lively spirit of the festival through the lens of the show’s unique entertainment format.

About Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment-

Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment is a comedy cooking show on Colors TV at 10:00 PM. Don’t miss the fun and flavors of this unique show. Catch the repeat episodes on JioCinema.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.