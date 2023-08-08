Nia Sharma Gets Nostalgic As She Shares Hometown Pictures

Nia Sharma, the sensational actress, has always impressed her fans with her acting skills. She is a social media queen and a true lover of fashion and style. She keeps her followers engaged and entertained through her regular updates, pictures, and videos. Today she felt nostalgic for her hometown, revisiting the old place. Read more to know her experience.

Nia Sharma’s Nostalgic Feel In Hometown

No matter where we go when we grow up, the place we lived in our childhood is always special. The beautiful memories are stored safely in the locker of memories that we relive whenever we feel like it. Nia Sharma shared pictures from her hometown, feeling nostalgia. Recently she was shooting in her hometown Delhi, and the diva expressed her excitement to shoot in her hometown for the first time.

In the images, Nia can be seen enjoying a mouth-watering sweet dish at a place called ‘Hello Messy’ which she mentioned in her caption, “Hello Messy🥳 Few Days agoooooo

When Nostalgia hits.” The actress was enjoying the nightlife in Connaught Place in New Delhi. She even tried opening a soda bottle on the streets of Delhi. Being in her hometown, Nia felt enthusiastic, and she guided her fans to explore the wonders of Delhi.

