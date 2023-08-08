ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nia Sharma Gets Nostalgic As She Shares Hometown Pictures

Nia Sharma, a couple of days ago, was shooting in her hometown. Today she feels nostalgia for being in her hometown. Check out the latest pictures below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Aug,2023 09:30:41
Nia Sharma Gets Nostalgic As She Shares Hometown Pictures 841200

Nia Sharma, the sensational actress, has always impressed her fans with her acting skills. She is a social media queen and a true lover of fashion and style. She keeps her followers engaged and entertained through her regular updates, pictures, and videos. Today she felt nostalgic for her hometown, revisiting the old place. Read more to know her experience.

Nia Sharma’s Nostalgic Feel In Hometown

No matter where we go when we grow up, the place we lived in our childhood is always special. The beautiful memories are stored safely in the locker of memories that we relive whenever we feel like it. Nia Sharma shared pictures from her hometown, feeling nostalgia. Recently she was shooting in her hometown Delhi, and the diva expressed her excitement to shoot in her hometown for the first time.

In the images, Nia can be seen enjoying a mouth-watering sweet dish at a place called ‘Hello Messy’ which she mentioned in her caption, “Hello Messy🥳 Few Days agoooooo
When Nostalgia hits.” The actress was enjoying the nightlife in Connaught Place in New Delhi. She even tried opening a soda bottle on the streets of Delhi. Being in her hometown, Nia felt enthusiastic, and she guided her fans to explore the wonders of Delhi.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s hometown visit? Please drop your views about your favorite star in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Take A Look At Nia Sharma's Wacky Hairstyle Day 840095
Take A Look At Nia Sharma’s Wacky Hairstyle Day
Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835871
Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics
Viral Pics: Nia Sharma caught candid with Yo Yo Honey Singh, what’s happening 839135
Viral Pics: Nia Sharma caught candid with Yo Yo Honey Singh, what’s happening
Nia Sharma's Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here 838819
Nia Sharma’s Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here
Watch: Nia Sharma's Swagger Hip Hop Dance 811099
Watch: Nia Sharma’s Swagger Hip Hop Dance
Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff With Broken Spines; See Pics 837317
Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff With Broken Spines; See Pics
Latest Stories
Take Cues From Avneet Kaur To Slay In Classy Casuals 841194
Take Cues From Avneet Kaur To Slay In Classy Casuals
Watch: Darshan Raval spells warmth and emotions with his new track ‘Haaye Dard’ 841163
Watch: Darshan Raval spells warmth and emotions with his new track ‘Haaye Dard’
Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional as actor’s AI-generated picture goes viral, check out 841150
Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional as actor’s AI-generated picture goes viral, check out
Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics 841144
Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics
Sushmita Sen addresses online hate directed at LGBTQ+ community following "Taali" poster release 841126
Sushmita Sen addresses online hate directed at LGBTQ+ community following “Taali” poster release
Jailer: Rajinikath-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets no morning slots in Tamil Nadu [Reports] 841123
Jailer: Rajinikath-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets no morning slots in Tamil Nadu [Reports]
Read Latest News