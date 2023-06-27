Nia Sharma Goes Shahala In Neon Monokini, Watch

Nia Sharma is a travel enthusiast, so she never leaves a chance to board new places. Recently she was enjoying her time in the USA vacationing. Her journey started in Miami, and then she travelled to Beverly Hills in California and Venice Beach in the same State. The pictures from her vacation are circulating all over the web. And now another video is creating buzz. Let’s check out.

Nia Sharma’s Shalala Vacation

The actress took to her Instagram and dropped a reel video featuring herself in an unseen avatar. Nia donned a neon monokini with cut-out detailing. She started with Shalala in the morning on the beach. She enjoyed the sunny, cool time on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California.

Nia Sharma enjoyed every minute of playing in the sand and water on the beach. She flaunted her picturesque figure throughout the video. Later she paired the monokini with denim shorts but kept it unbuttoned. She is undoubtedly making her fans drool over her gorgeousness.

She captioned the post, “Always going Shalalala in my head. Ultimately, the actress tried skating on the city streets and had her best time in California, vacationing. Nia Sharma is known for her bold and sultry looks. The diva knows how to grab attention with her charisma in different styles and her antics.

