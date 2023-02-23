Nia Sharma isn’t getting enough of Goa! The actress has been constantly dropping in glimpses and posts from her recent Goa trip, and we are loving every bit! The Ek Haazaron Mein actress doesn’t fail to astound us at any given time, and this latest video sparks her charisma once again. The diva can be seen flying up in the air with Tarun Raj, her dance partner from Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

In the video, we can see Nia Sharma wearing a gorgeous all black monokini. She teamed it with black shades and sleek blonde hair. The actress can be seen flying up in the air, with Tarun Raj lifting her up on air. The duo aced t he contemporary move with perfection, and we are loving it.

Tarun Raj wore an unbuttoned black shirt, that he teamed with denim jeans and kept his hair open. He gave in with gorgeous twirls and turns while letting Nia almost fly up in the air. Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, “Your WINGS already Exist 🔥#reelsinstagram #flyhigh #niasharma #tarunraj #dancereels #reelkarofeelkaro #goadiaries”. Soon after he shared the video on his timeline, the Jamai Raja actress Nia Sharma wrote, calling herself a ‘vulture’ in ‘human form’.

Here take a look-

Nia’s electrifying performances in the show JDJ 10, earned her immense love amongst the netizens. With her amazing dance showcase as an individual, the actress managed to earn immense love from the netizens. Apart from the show itself, Nia has also stunned millions with her preppy dance moves in music videos too. Some of her best music videos, include, Phoonkh Le, Do Ghoont and others.