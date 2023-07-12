ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma Pens Note Of Gratitude As She Achieves Her Dream Of Sports Car; Have A Look

Nia Sharma is a talented actress in the industry. She achieved her dream of owning a sports car in her latest Instagram post. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jul,2023 00:35:47
Nia Sharma is a famous star in the entertainment world. Her hard work and constant good performance have earned her massive fame and money. She is known for her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. She has achieved a lot in her career and is still on her path to success. Once again, she achieved her other goal and thanked God in her latest Instagram dump.

Nia Sharma’s Gratitude

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture showing herself in a mini kids’ car. She donned a white top with long fringy details paired with red shorts. She styled it with a messy ponytail, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. At the same time, her red toe-point heels rounded her appearance.

In the picture, the actress sat on the kid’s sports car, which was small for her size. While she captioned her post with a sarcastic statement where she says that she has now achieved her dream of owning a sports car, and she is thankful to God for being kind to her. In reality, she didn’t own a sports car but a mini kids sports car. Her caption reads, “Another addition to my collection. God is kind. I worked so hard to achieve my dream of a sports car. Thank you God!
If you have it.. Flaunt it.😊.”

Nia Sharma owns a few cars, namely Volvo XC, that she brought in 2021. Other than this, she also has Audi Q7 and Audi A4.

What’s your reaction to this? Please let us know in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

