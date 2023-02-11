Nia Sharma doesn’t fail to astound us with her versatility. She isn’t just a stunning actress but also a dancer with pure grandeur. The actress has over the years showcased her amazing allure as an actor, and as of now, she is keeping it up with her dance skills too. She was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10, where she catered one-of-a-kind performances in each episode.

And now adding on more to cue, the actress has dropped a sensuous dance video, where we can see Nia flaunting her sharp pole dancing skills like a pro.

In the video, we can see Nia Sharma wearing a beautiful halter neck yellow bralette. The actress teamed it with flared black skirt. The actress completed the look with a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup look. The actress can be seen performing like pro; while she shows off her killer pole dancing moves on camera. The video left her fans and friends amused, with some of them thinking if she is a professional pole dancer.

Sharing the video, Nia Sharma wrote, “It’s such a Fancy being on a pole … except the body ache it brings along😅 … @lipsa893 you gotta make me a pro..and thanks a lot for this fun session. I am your no.1 student always:)”

Here take a look-

What are your thoughts on Nia's killer pole dancing moves? Are you crushing just like us?