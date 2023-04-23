Nia Sharma slips in the purple glam like a boss, see pics

Nia Sharma looks fierce in her flared purple mini outfit. Check out pictures below.

Nia Sharma recently made hurls with her amazing dance skills in the song sequence Daiyya Daiyya from the web series Hunter which featured Suniel Shetty in the lead role. Nia Sharma is also an avid social media user and has often stunned us with her fashion decks. And here’s how she is keeping it up in purple outfit.

Nia Sharma in a purple outfit

Nia Sharma’s fashion choices are often bold and glamorous. She is often seen wearing figure-hugging dresses, crop tops, and high-waisted pants. She also loves to accessorize her outfits with statement jewellery, bags, and shoes.

And here’s how the actress is keeping it all sultry and happening in a stylish flared purple mini dress. The actress shared gorgeous pictures on her gram, as she decked up in the stylish purple avatar that she teamed with sleek hair and bold makeup.

Check it out-

Work Front

Nia Sharma is a popular Indian television actress. She started her career in the entertainment industry with the show “Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha” in 2010 and gained recognition for her performance in the popular TV show “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” in 2011.

Since then, Nia Sharma has appeared in several TV shows, including “Jamai Raja,” “Ishq Mein Marjawan,” and “Naagin 4.” She has also participated in reality shows such as “Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

Apart from television, Nia Sharma has also made appearances in web series such as “Twisted” and “Jamai 2.0.” She has won several awards for her performances, including the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress and the Gold Award for Best Actress in a Negative Role.