Nia Sharma Wears 'Pretty Smile' Is Gorgeous Personified; Check Here

Nia Sharma had great fun last night with her lovable friend Amrin Chakkiwala. She was invited to ,her friend’s birthday party and to make it more stunning, the actress chose a glamorous dress. At the same time, she looked confident and happy with her pretty smile. Let’s have a look below.

Nia Sharma’s Night Party Look

The diva shared pictures from last night’s party. She wore a beautiful pink dress with rose flower detailing. She defined her cleavage in the low-neckline dress. The long diamond earring, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips rounded her style. Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her mesmerizing beauty, which kept her fans hooked on her.

The diva also posed with the birthday girl Amrin Chakkiwala. Their smiling face shows her true and unbreakable bond. She also dropped the clip from the cake cutting. Nia Sharma met Amrin in Miami, where the best friends were vacationing with their family members. After they met, the duo had great fun vacationing together. Nia never misses a chance to enjoy parties and vacations,; her lifestyle often makes fans wonder.

Nia captioned her post, “What you wearing for tonight:

A pretty Smile and a pretty Dress ☺️

(Birthday party was just an excuse … needed to just party hop😂 @amrin15 Happyyyyy budday to youuuuu).”

