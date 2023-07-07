ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma's Midnight Energy Is Fun; Watch

Nia Sharma is a fun lover. While dancing is her favorite pass time and work. The diva yet again flaunts her moves in the latest Instagram dump. Let's check it out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Jul,2023 09:15:03
Nia Sharma's Midnight Energy Is Fun; Watch

Nia Sharma is a sensation on social media. She keeps her fans engaged with her through her regular shares of videos, photos, and other updates. In addition, the actress regularly shares her fun time with the small kids in her society or her friends. At the same time, her midnight energy today is amazing. Let’s check it out.

Nia Sharma’s Midnight Energy

The 32-year-old shared a reel video with a professional choreographer. In the video, Nia can be seen doing hip-hop with the Choreographer Yash Kanojia. She donned a comfy white sando loose top over a black bralette and white shorts. She ditched makeup and made herself feel comfortable with white sneakers.

The wag Nia Sharma is dancing shows how energetic she is feeling. She is not just with acting and fashion but also can do good dancing. In addition, the diva earlier shared some dance videos with different choreographers and dancers on her Instagram.

She captioned her post, “The midnight energy… 💯
Had to decide between being in bed or driving to the hall to jam with @yashhkanojia_ 💯
@_aman_mandal 🎥 ❤️.”

Nia Sharma is a fun treat who always makes one feel fun and energetic with her antics.

Undoubtedly Nia Sharma made you also feel energetic amidst midnight.

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding, ain’t it? Wonderful and hunky-dory for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

