Television | Celebrities

Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari are the top beauties in the town. Let's examine who wins the dance battle on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani.' Check out the video below.

The evergreen Shweta Tiwari never fails to create buzz on the internet, whether her fashion or dance skills. Similarly, Nikki Tamboli loves to keep the audience engaged with her sizzling moves or stunning photo shoots. Interestingly, both actresses are shaking their legs on the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani today, so let’s find out who is setting the stage on fire.

The Colors Marathi official Instagram handle dropped a sizzling video of Nikki Tamboli showcasing her dance moves on the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the movie Mohra, 1994. In the original song, Raveena Tandon grabbed attention with her charisma; since then, the song has become a forever favorite. Recreating the same moment, Nikki, wearing a red co-ord set, flaunted her oh-so-breathtaking moves. At the same time, the water falling on adds an extra dose of glamour. With her expressions and perfect moves, she leaves the onlookers mesmerized.

View Instagram Post 1: Nikki Tamboli Vs. Shweta Tiwari: Whose Dance Moves On 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' Sets The Stage On Fire?

On the other hand, Shweta recreated the Tip Tip Barsa Paani moment for the special episode dedicated to Raveena Tandon, as she came as the guest for the night at the Aapka Apna Zakir show. Shweta took centre stage as she indulged in dancing with Rithvik Dhanjani. For her dance, she wore a yellow saree exactly like Raveena and made up the mood for the viewers.

View Instagram Post 2: Nikki Tamboli Vs. Shweta Tiwari: Whose Dance Moves On 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' Sets The Stage On Fire?

It’s impossible to choose one between Nikki and Shweta’s dance moves. Both did a great job, and we loved their sizzling performances.