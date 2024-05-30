Pandya Store Fame Sahil Uppal Beams With Pride As His Wife Buys New Car, Pens Heartfelt Note!

Sahil Uppal is a well-known actor in the television industry. The actor has captured the hearts of many with his charming persona and acting prowess. Sahil Uppal’s Instagram presence offers a well-rounded mix of professional and personal content, showcasing his life as an actor, fitness journey, fashion sense, and interactions with fans. Today, he shared pictures of herself as his wife bought a new car. Take a look below.

Sahil Uppal’s Proud Husband Moment As His Wife Buys New Car-

Sharing the moment on her Instagram post, the actress looked casual chic in a white and blue lined collar, rolled-up sleeves shirt, perfectly paired with off-white pants. Sahil Uppal complemented her style with a curly hairstyle, a silver neck chain, and white sneakers, adding a touch of cool to their proud moment.

His wife, Aakriti Atreja, appeared in an all-black T-shirt and pants. She finished her look with a sleek straight hairstyle and accessories, including silver ear hoops and a silver kada, and paired it with multi-colored sneakers. In the pictures, the actor and his wife are standing beside the black car in opposite directions with a big red bow on the car and posing while looking at each other with admiration and a sweet smile. In the second picture, they stand in the same place and gaze at the camera with a smile.

Sharing the pictures with a heartfelt caption, Sahil Uppal wrote, “Started from an intern and then proving her credibility as an independent writer in multiple shows. This girl has worked day and night..hats off to the consistency and the honesty you bring to your work…here she is buying her first car… couldn’t be more proud…Aaj tune sirf apne papa ka nahi mera Sapna bhi poora kiya hai. Maari Chhori chhoro se kum hai ke #proudhusband.”

