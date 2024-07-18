Exclusive: Pandya Store fame Shabaaz Abdullah Badi bags Sony LIV series Adrishyam 2

The espionage thriller series Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes, which streamed on Sony LIV has been a successful venture on the OTT platform. The series is produced by Sachin Pandey and Aditya Pandey, and directed by Anshuman Kishore Singh. Now, work is on in full swing for the Season 2 of the series.

We at IWMBuzz.com had given a first report and an exclusive newsbreak on Divyanka Tripathi not continuing her run with the series in Season 2. We wrote about popular actress Pooja Gor replacing Divyanka in the main role. If you have not read it, you can check the articles here.

Exclusive: Pooja Gor replaces Divyanka Tripathi in Sony LIV’s Adrishyam 2?

Season 2 of Adrishyam is a project I shall not be a part of, confirms Divyanka Tripathi

We now hear of Pandya Store actor Shabaaz Abdullah Badi being roped in for one of the episodic stories for the series.

As per a reliable source, “Shabaaz will play a terrorizing terrorist in the series.”

The audience will see a new image of the actor in this meaty role. He will have quite a lot of action scenes in the story.

We buzzed Shabaaz but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Sony LIV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Shabaaz Abdullah Badi was seen playing the role of Bhaven Pandya. Pandya Store has been a successful journey for all the actors associated with it.

