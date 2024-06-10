Exclusive: Pandya Store fame Mohit Parmar to enter Mera Balam Thanedaar

Pandya Store fame Mohit Parmar will soon enter the Colors show Mera Balam Thanedaar produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Starring Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in lead roles, the show deals with the love story of an IAS officer and a teenage girl. After marriage, the couple deals with the chaos.

Mohit Parmar will enter the show in the role of a lawyer. The story plot ahead will have loads of drama. He played the much moved and adored role of Krish Pandya in Star Plus’ Pandya Store.

In Mera Balam Thanedaar, Mohit will play the role of the lawyer Rudra Chaudhary, who will be a positive character. He will be the one to save Bulbul from a problem situation, a scandal in which girls are trapped.

When contacted, Mohit told us, “I play a lawyer in Mera Balam Thanedaar. I play a positive character. After being trapped in a scandal, Bulbul and all the girls will eventually win the case.”

When asked about him missing Pandya Store, he says, “I miss Pandya Store a lot. But yes, moving from one set to another in a new role, is a nice feeling. Just like you loved Krish Pandya in Pandya Store, please shower love on my new character as well. I have thought out well and taken this show and role. Hope you all like it.”

Courtesy: Priyanshu Mandal, IWMBuzz.com

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.