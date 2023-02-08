Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are two of the most admired and talented actors and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been quite many years now that both of them have been actively working in the Hindi TV industry and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything shared from their end on social media grabs a lot of attention effortlessly from one and all. From being spotted in public and gathering affection of masses to eventually setting new and interesting standards in the world of vogue and fashion, we all truly loving it for real and in the genuine sense of the term. Their social media games are lit and well, we truly love every bit of it and for real.

So, to tell you all a little bit about their latest social media posts ladies and gentlemen, what do we get to see happening at their end right now? Well, right now, Parth Samthaan is seen winning hearts of one and all as he in a cute and subtle way revealed his Valentine’s Day plans and well, we are totally loving it for real. On the other hand, Erica Fernandes is seen talking about herself as she reveals that she’s a limited edition and well, we truly love it and for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

